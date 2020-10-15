1.6 lakh passengers took flight across India on Oct. 14: CAM

New Delhi: As many as 1,66,767 passengers took flights across the country on October 14 as aviation operations “continues to soar”, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Thursday.

“India soaring higher! 1,66,767 passengers took to the skies across the country on 14th October. Aviation operations continue to soar!” the official twitter handle of the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, along with the hashtags #SabUdenSabJuden and #IndiaFliesHigh.

It further said that as many as 3,097 flight movements took place across the country on Wednesday and 3,34,110 footfalls were recorded at airports.

Source: ANI