1 cr a week: Kapil Sharma hikes salary for third season of his comedy show

Mumbai: TV host and comedian Kapil Sharma has been entertaining audience for nearly 10 years now. From Laughter Challenge to various comedy shows, he has made millions of people laugh not only in India but across the globe. In the past 10-12 years of his career, Sharma has taken part in several big and small comedy shows.

His journey from a common man to being a common man’s one of the favourite people wasn’t a cakewalk, but it was very inspiring. After participating and entertaining the audiences in different comedy shows and reality shows, Kapil dreamed for something big and worked for it.

In 2013, he came up with his own show titled as Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors TV which ran for 3 years. In 2016, he returned with a bang with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma’s salary per week

The comedy show, which went off air for various reason, is now set to comeback and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. And now, latest reports are suggesting that Kapil Sharma will be charging a lot more for the third season.

Kapil Sharma was charging Rs 30 lakh per episode to host the show till its last season. Now, it is being reported that, he has hiked his fee per episode to Rs 50 lakh. In other words, earlier he used to charge Rs 60 lakh a week, but now his fees will be one crore a week.

Remuneration of show’s cast