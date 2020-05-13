1 dead, 1 injured in car accident at Marine Drive, Mumbai

Mumbai: One person was killed while another received injuries in a car accident in Marine Drive, Mumbai on May 12.

According to the Mumbai police the accident occurred when the car collided with a standing bus at Marine Drive.

The injured person has been shifted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment for the injuries.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI

