1 dead, 4 seriously injured in Baltimore gas explosion

Washington, Aug 11 : A woman was dead and at least four people seriously injured after several houses exploded in a major gas explosion in Baltimore, eastern U.S. state Maryland, local media reported.

At least one person was still trapped hours after the explosion, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted on Monday morning, describing the explosion as a major 3 alarm incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

The explosion erupted shortly before 10 a.m. local time and destroyed three rowhouses in a residential neighborhood in the northeast part of the city, according to local media reportes.

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called,” the Baltimore City firefighters union tweeted on Monday morning.

About 200 emergency personnel were working at the scene, searching for anyone in the rubble on Monday afternoon, the authorities said.

The gas lines in the area have been shut off. However, electrical lines are still active.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in northwest Baltimore following this morning’s horrific explosion,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said in a statement. “We have reached out to offer our full support to the ongoing response and recovery efforts, and are deeply grateful to the first responders on the scene.”

The Baltimore Fire Department said the precise cause remains under investigation.

