1 death almost every hr in Delhi as 591 cases reported in 24 hrs

New Delhi: The coronavirus cases count in the national capital jumped to 12,910 with 591 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and the toll reached 231 with 23 deaths in past 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department said on Saturday.

With 23 deaths in 24 hours, the national capital recorded one death almost every hour.

The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

Out of the total cases, 6,412 are active, and at least 6,267 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the Health Department said.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.