1 drown, another missing while bathing in Yamuna river in UP

Baghpat: A youth drowned and another went missing while bathing in the Yamuna river at Sisana village here, police said on Saturday.

Four persons were bathing in the river when their feet slipped and they fell in deep waters. The locals managed to save Sameer and Sahil, Circle officer Ompal Singh said.

Later, Aadil’s body was fished out of the river, while a search for Shahid is on, police said.

Source: PTI

