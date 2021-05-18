1 held by police for black marketing Oxygen concentrators

By SM Bilal|   Published: 18th May 2021 5:45 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a joint operation the Commissioner’s Task Force and Drugs department , on Tuesday raided a one medical shop M. Balaji Pharmacy and medical at Anitha towers, Bahadurpura limits and apprehended one person who was indulging in illegal sale of Oxygen Concentrators and Oxygen Flow meters.

Prashant Agarwal a resident of Anitha towers, Bahadurpura, Hyderabad was selling Oxygen Concentrators and Oxygen Flow meters in high rates and cheating innocent people.

During this operation, the officials have seized 5 Oxygen Concentrators and 50 Oxygen Flow meters.

The apprehended accused and seized material handed over to SHO Bahadurpura Police Station for further action.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button