1 in 4 children will live with water scarcity by 2040 : Dia Mirza

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Water Day, actress and environmental activist Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share a post about water scarcity.

She posted a picture of her sitting by the riverside and wrote: “1 in 4 children will live with water scarcity by 2040. Think about that. Let’s keep working together to secure our forests, #ActOnClimate and #SaveWater #WorldWaterDay #GlobalGoals #ForPeopleForPlanet.”

Dia Mirza married Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi last month in a small, intimate ceremony, with celebrities such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta attending.

She had taken to social media to inform her fans that only biodegradable and natural materials were used for her wedding ceremony. The wedding was conducted by a woman priest.

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha in 2014. They announced their separation in August 2019.

On the professional front, Dia was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Thappad’.



