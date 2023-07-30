1 injured, 2 Moscow buildings damaged in drone attack, Vnukovo airport shut

The capital's Vnukovo airport was closed for arrivals and departures for a brief period, the defence ministry added.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 30th July 2023 1:56 pm IST

Moscow: A man was injured and two buildings were damaged in Moscow city in the drone attack, allegedly carried out by Ukraine, due to which one of the city’s airport Vnukovo was also shut briefly, local media reported.

“The city was attacked by Ukrainian drones. The facades of two office buildings of the Moscow City were slightly damaged. There were no casualties,” Russia’s state news agency TASS reported, quoting Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin as saying.

As per Russian Defence ministry, Ukraine tried to attack Moscow buildings with drones, one of which was destroyed in the air over the territory of the Odintsovo district and two others were suppressed and crashed in the Moscow City.

Though the Russian Defence ministry termed it an attempted terrorist attack, Ukraine is yet to comment on it.

