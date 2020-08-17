1 killed, 4 hurt in Maha factory blast

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 3:35 am IST
1 killed, 4 hurt in Maha factory blast

Mumbai, Aug 17 : One labourer was killed and at least four others were injured in a reactor blast in a chemical factory in Boisar town of Palghar on Monday evening, the police said.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm in Nandolia Organic Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (NOCPL) when certain chemicals were being mixed in the reactor.

The deafening blast was audible for several kms in the vicinity of the factory in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) complex in the town with top officials including tehsildar Sunil Shinde, Palghar Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officer Manish Holkar and others rushing to the spot.

READ:  Forest officer held in Odisha in disproportionate assets case

One worker Sandeep Kushwaha was declared dead while the injured Mohammed M. Altaf, 30, Dilip Gupta, 28, Umesh Kushwaha, 22, Pramodkumar Mishra, 35 have been admitted to Tunga Hospital in nearby Boisar.

The police, fire brigade and other agencies are investigating the detailed causes of the NOCPL plant blast which shook many homes in the vicinity, according to local eyewitnesses.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close