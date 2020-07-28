1 killed, two injured in Kabul blast

Kabul: At least one person was killed, and two others were injured on Tuesday in a magnetic mine blast that targeted a police vehicle in Kabul, police said.

The incident took place at around 7.15 a.m. in the Afghan capital’s Badam Bagh area in PD4, reports TOLO News.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing,” the police added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Tuesday’s blast comes a month after two Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) staffers were killed in an explosion in Kabul.

Also in June, blasts hit two mosques in the Afghan capital, which claimed the lives of a total of six people, including an imam.

