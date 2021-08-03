1 lakh acres of agricultural lands uploaded on Dharani portal without owners’ details

Hyderabad: It has come to fore that almost 1 lakh of agriculture lands were uploaded on Dharani portal without the details of their owners. The officials, however, have prepared a list of plots as per the record books on the basis of survey numbers.

Regarding the incomplete data, the revenue officials say that they are taking steps to set right the record by rectifying the discrepancies. Senior officials say that the discrepancies might be the result of some error while uploading the data.

One official obliquely try to pass the blame to the former unified Andhra Pradesh saying that the revenue officials have made government land portals and undertook the lands’ data digitization.

Another official said that before launching Dharani portal, the revenue staff went door to door to collect property details and uploaded them. “We agree that there are discrepancies and we will consult the senior officials to remove them,” admitted the official.

One farmer in Mahabubnagar who is actually owner of 50 gunthas of lands has been erroneously shown as owner of 50 acres on the portal. In another case the name of the owner of a survey number was written as “unknown”.

Carrying xerox copies of their defective data, the landowners queued up before the Tahsildar offices across the state.

Mandal Revenue officials claim that this issue is mostly found in Medchal, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and some other districts.