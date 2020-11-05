10 affiliated with US military in S.Korea test Covid-19 positive

Seoul, Nov 5 : Ten more individuals affiliated with the American military in South Korea have tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon their arrival in the Asian country, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Thursday.

A service member and a dependent arrived at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, about 70 km south of Seoul, on US government-chartered flights, Yonhap News Agency quoted the USFK as saying in a statement.

While, four service personnel and four family members arrived on board commercial flights at the Incheon International Airport.

The 10 people arrived between October 28 and November 2.

Five of them tested positive on their first mandatory Covid-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the remaining were confirmed to be infected during their second testing, it added.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days.

Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.

The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 288.

On Thursday, South Korea reported 125 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 27,050, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The death toll stood at 475.

