10 deaths, 894 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 17th August 2020 12:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 894 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 92,255.

The total number of cases include 21,420 active cases, 70,132 recoveries, and 703 deaths so far.

“894 new COVID-19 cases, 2,006 recoveries and 10 deaths reported in Telangana on August 16, taking the total number of cases to 92,255 in the state,” said the State Health Department.

As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking India’s total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664 cases.

Source: ANI
