10 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad:Doctors in Telangana, treating COVID-19 patients, have performed cesarean delivery for a woman and also successfully treated a 75-year old man and another patient who undergoes dialysis, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Friday.

Describing the delivery of the COVID-19 positive pregnant woman as a major achievement, he said both the woman and her new-born baby were safe.

The 75-year-old man, who was in a critical condition, was being discharged after he tested negative for COVID-19, he said.

Talking about the patient who undergoes dialysis, the minister said the man was also being discharged after recovery though it was thought to be a very critical case.

He said 10 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 1,132.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.