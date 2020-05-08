10 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad:Doctors in Telangana, treating COVID-19 patients, have performed cesarean delivery for a woman and also successfully treated a 75-year old man and another patient who undergoes dialysis, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Friday.
Describing the delivery of the COVID-19 positive pregnant woman as a major achievement, he said both the woman and her new-born baby were safe.
The 75-year-old man, who was in a critical condition, was being discharged after he tested negative for COVID-19, he said.
Talking about the patient who undergoes dialysis, the minister said the man was also being discharged after recovery though it was thought to be a very critical case.
He said 10 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 1,132.
