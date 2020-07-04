10 kg free rice to card holders till November: Kamalakar

By SM Bilal Published: July 04, 2020, 10:16 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Minster G Kamalakar today said that free rice program will commence from Sunday in the state.

The minister stated to launch the program in Karim Nagar and give 10 kilos rice free to ration card holders.While the Centre gives 5 kg rice, the state government will give 10 kg rice to the people till November he said.

It will benefit 2.79 cr people as free 10 kg rice will be given from July to November, the minister said. He said that Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao is kind enough to give five more kg of rice to the poor.

Kamalakar said that 2.79 cr poor will benefit from the program. Every month it costs Rs 50 cr and the government will bear Rs 250 cr burden on state exchequer he said.

He said that 2.79 lakh metric tons of rice needed now for the purpose, while it was 1.79 lakh metric tons a month normally.

Categories
Hyderabad
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close