10 kg free rice to card holders till November: Kamalakar

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Minster G Kamalakar today said that free rice program will commence from Sunday in the state.

The minister stated to launch the program in Karim Nagar and give 10 kilos rice free to ration card holders.While the Centre gives 5 kg rice, the state government will give 10 kg rice to the people till November he said.

It will benefit 2.79 cr people as free 10 kg rice will be given from July to November, the minister said. He said that Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao is kind enough to give five more kg of rice to the poor.

Kamalakar said that 2.79 cr poor will benefit from the program. Every month it costs Rs 50 cr and the government will bear Rs 250 cr burden on state exchequer he said.

He said that 2.79 lakh metric tons of rice needed now for the purpose, while it was 1.79 lakh metric tons a month normally.