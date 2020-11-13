10 killed as vehicle overturns in MP

Shivpuri, Nov 13 : At least 10 people were killed and more than six injured when their pickup vehicle overturned near Pohri in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police officials said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed deep sorrow at the road mishap.

As per information, the vehicle was carrying a group of 15 people.

Later, the injured have been shifted to the district hospital in Shivpuri.

Chouhan said: “The untimely demise of many priceless lives in the road accident has left me heartbroken. Pray for the early recovery of the injured.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.