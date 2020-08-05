10 more Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad : Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav today said that 10 more Basthi Dawakhanas (street hospitals) will be opened in the city. There are 95 Basthi Dawakhanas in various places in the city and its number will increase to 105 by setting up 10 more the minister from the city has remarked.

The minister also stated that the there are 85 primary health centers in various locations in Hyderabad he said. Srinivas Yadav has conducted a review meeting with officials at his Masab Tank office here on the functioning of the existing Basthi Dawakhanas (street hospitals).



Speaking on the occasion Srinivas Yadav instructed the officials to take all measures to put in place 10 more street level hospitals with all facilities. The government is ready to spend adequate funds for them he said.

The minister said that steps are being taken by the government to offer all facilities and infrastructure in these hospitals. They will get all equipment and facilities to offer timely health services to avoid inconvenience, Srinivas Yadav said.

These hospitals, the minister said, will ensure complete health care facilities to the local community in the city. Srinivas Yadav instructed the officials to initiate steps to provide the best health services in these areas through adequate medicines, staff and services.

Our aim is to offer hassle free and on time health services to local community in the city, he claimed. He instructed that officials take all steps to provide all facilities and infrastructure in these hospitals. The minister hoped that the people will avail the facility and avoid panic for big hospitals.