10 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to 269

Itanagar: Ten more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state’s tally to 269, a senior Health department official said on Monday.

Of the 10, three are from the Capital Complex comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, while two each are from Namsai, Changlang and Lower Subansiri districts and one from Upper Subansiri, the official said.

Both Upper and Lower Subansiri districts remained Coronavirus-free until Saturday.

All fresh cases were reported from isolation centres, where people are being placed under quarantine following their return from other states, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) L Jampa said.

“All are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centers,” he said.

The positive cases from Namsai were returnees from Tamil Nadu while the persons from Changlang have returned from Uttar Pradesh, the persons from Lower Subansiri have returned from Assam and Pune respectively, he said.

The case from Upper Subansiri is a returnee from Delhi while the cases from Capital Complex were detected at quarantine centre at Lekhi, near here, Dr Jampa said.

On Sunday two persons have been released in the Capital Complex after their swab samples tested negative for two consecutive times as per standard operation procedure of the union Health ministry, Dr Jampa said, adding, they have been advised for 14 days strict home quarantine and self monitoring.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 190 active cases, while 78 people have recovered from the disease so far.

A 43-year-old lady from West Kameng district has succumbed to the infection.

A total of 26,808 swab samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

The capital complex has registered the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the state at 83, followed by Changlang district at 54, West Kameng at 21 and Namsai at 12.

The state government had on Saturday declared imposition of a “total lockdown” in the capital complex for a week starting from Monday evening, following spurt in cases.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The shutdown will be in force for seven days from 6 pm on Monday he said, adding that no vehicular or pedestrian movement will be allowed unless absolutely necessary.

The northeastern state which remained virus-free until May 23, had witnessed sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases after people started coming back from other states.

Source: PTI