10 new COVID-19 cases reported from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kerala on Thursday.
“With an additional 10 new COVID-19 cases reported today, the total positive cases in the state stand at 447. 129 of them are active cases,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
324 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the southern state.
A total of 21,700 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 686 deaths. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.
