10 new COVID-19 deaths, 1891 cases registered in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana registered 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,891 confirmed cases during the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.



The fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 540, while the overall caseload rose to 66,677.



The state on Saturday had recorded the highest-ever spike of 2,083 cases.



According to the director of public health and family welfare, 517 of the new cases were detected in Greater Hyderabad.



Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri, bordering Greater Hyderabad, continued to be the other worst affected districts with 181 and 146 cases respectively.



Sangareddy, another district which shares its border with Greater Hyderabad, reported 111 new infections.



The surge in towns and districts continued to be a matter of concern for health authorities.



Warangal Urban and Nizamabad districts saw a big spike with 111 new positive cases and 138 cases respectively.



Officials said 93 people tested positive in Karimnagar district.



Out of 66,677 cases in the state so far, 18,547 were active cases.



As many as 12,001 individuals were in home/institutional isolation. More than 84 per cent of those under home isolation were asymptomatic.



The state also has a high recovery rate of 71.3 per cent against the national average of 64.53 per cent.



As many as 1,088 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 47,590.

The health officials claimed that the fatality rate in the state is low at 0.80 per cent against the national average of 2.18 per cent.



Percentage of deaths due to comorbidities stands at 53.87.



According to a media bulletin released on Sunday by the office of director of public health and family welfare, the authorities tested a record 19,202 samples and of them results of 1,656 were awaited.



With this the total number of tests conducted so far mounted to 4,77,795.



The number of tests being conducted in the state is claimed to be high against a target of 5,600 as per World Health Organization benchmark of 140 per million.



While 16 government and 23 private laboratories were conducting RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TRUENAT type of tests, 320 centres were doing rapid antigen tests.

