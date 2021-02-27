10 new imported Covid cases in Chinese mainland

By IANS|   Published: 27th February 2021 8:47 am IST
10 new imported Covid cases in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Feb 27 : The Chinese mainland reported 10 new imported Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,984, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Guangdong, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Sichuan, Xinhua news agency reported citing the health commission.

Among all the imported cases, 4,824 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 160 remained hospitalised, the health commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 27th February 2021 8:47 am IST
Back to top button