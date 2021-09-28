10 photos of Mouni Roy from Dubai that set internet ablaze

Mumbai: Mouni Roy needs no introduction. She is one of the most loved television stars who has made her way in Bollywood and millions won hearts with charming looks.

Mouni made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. Post that, she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. She was also seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter. Up next, Mouni’s fans are excited to watch her as a villain in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Apart from her incredible onscreen performances, Mouni Roy is also known for her sense of style. One who follow the Naagin actress on Instagram can say that she rules the fashion game. From vacations, film promotions to photoshoots, the actress has never disappointed fans with her choice of clothes.

Let’s have a look a gorgeous pictures of Mouni Roy during her trip to Dubai which is said to be her favourite vacay destination.