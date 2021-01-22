10 Pictures from Mahesh Babu’s Dubai holiday with Namrata Shirodhkar and kids

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu jetted off to Dubai on Thursday to celebrate his wife and former actress Namrata Shirodhkar’s birthday along with his kids. Namrata’s sister Shilpa Shirodhkar’s family too joined the celebrations.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar have been sharing pictures from their Dubai getaway on social media. On Thursday, they shared a few glimpses from airport and plane. “Waiting to exhale… Dubai calling,” Namrata captioned her first set of pictures from airport while sharing another, featuring the south superstar and a friend, she wrote: “The boys are back!”



Namrata’s Instagram stories

Some photos were also shared by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara. On Sitara’s feed, we can see Mahesh Babu playing with her in their plane. “Playing the fool! En route Dubai,” she captioned that photo.











Pictures shared by Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara on Instagram from their Dubai vacay

As Namrata Shirodhkar turned 49 today, her husband Mahesh Babu kicked off the celebrations at midnight with a love-filled post on Instagram. He shared a candid photo with his wife and said, “Someone I love was born today! ❤️ Everyday with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady.”

Namrata and Mahesh met on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit film Vamsi. Love instantly blossomed between the two and they tied the knot in 2005. They welcomed their firstborn, Gautam in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

It is reported that Mahesh Babu will be staying in Dubai for one month as he will kickstart the shooting of his highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata soon after Namrata Shirodhkar’s birthday.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will see Keerthy Suresh in the female lead. The film revolves around the corruption issues in government offices.