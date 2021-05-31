10 pictures that will take you inside Janhvi Kapoor’s lavish home

Mumbai: One of the Bollywood brightest new talents, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to win herself legions of fans in her just three years of career. Being born to superstar Sridevi and producer-filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Janhvi was already known to the public eye ever since she was a toddler.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut back in 2018 with Dhadak. Now, as she takes baby steps in the world of entertainment, she is slowly finding her footing in the big world of Bollywood.

Janhvi Kapoor’s net worth

The year 2021 began on a good note for Janhvi as she purchased a house for herself in Mumbai that costs a whopping Rs 39 crore. Apart from this, Janhvi also owns her share of luxury cars that are worth lakhs! Her net worth reportedly stands at Rs 58 crore.

In this article, let’s take a virtual tour of Janhvi Kapoor palatial home in Mumbai, the one she shares with her father Boney Kapoor, and younger sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi and Khushi have often posted photos and videos of their room, a blend of eclectic and dreamy aesthetic. Going the pictures, it seems like the family prefers mute colors as you can only spot cream and ivory shades on walls.

Plush sofas, glossy marble flooring, accentuated by vintage chandeliers, standout mirrors, statement decor pieces and several contemporary artworks on the walls, add classic look to their luxurious home.

Janhvi Kapoor’s lavish home pictures

Here we have compiled a bunch photographs from Janhvi and her family’s social media handles to give you a deeper insight into the actress’ home. Without further ado, let’s take a look at them.

About her work front

Janvhi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, wherein she was starred opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her upcoming movies include Dostana 2, Takht and Good Luck Jerry among others.