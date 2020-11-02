10 Rajya Sabha candidates elected unopposed from Uttar Pradesh

News Desk 1Updated: 2nd November 2020 4:17 pm IST
10 Rajya Sabha candidates elected unopposed from Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Nov 2 : All 10 candidates to the Rajya Sabha have been elected unopposed on Monday which was the last date for withdrawal of names.

Of the 10 seats, BJP won eight and the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party got one each.

The BJP candidates who have been elected include Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Haridwar Dubey, Brij Lal, Neeraj Shekhar, Geeta Shakya, Seema Dwivedi and B.L. Varma.

Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party was declared elected unopposed while BSP’s Ramji Gautam was also elected to the Upper House.

High drama had been witnessed for the tenth seat between BSP’s Ramji Gautam and an independent candidate Prakash Bajaj, backed by the SP.

READ:  Violence in Munger again, SP office, police station attacked (Ld)

The matter was resolved when the nomination of Bajaj was cancelled and the BSP candidate won despite having only ten votes of his party.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 2nd November 2020 4:17 pm IST
Back to top button