10 RFQ applications come for CSMT Railway Station redevelopment

New Delhi/Mumbai, Jan 15 : Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) has received 10 Requests for Qualification (RFQ) for redevelopment of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station (CSMT), an official statement said on Friday.

The ten companies are GMR Enterprises Pvt Ltd, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd, Adani Railways Transport Ltd, Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV, Moribus Holdings Pte Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Keystone Realtors Pvt Ltd, and Oberoi Realty Ltd.

The applicants fulfilling the eligibility criteria shall be shortlisted for participating in further stage. The entire bidding procedure is a two-stage bidding process consisting of RFQ and Request for Proposal (RFP). The selected bidder at the RFP stage shall take up the redevelopment of the CSMT Railway Station.

IRSDC will be a single window for approval of master plan and building plans in consultation with local authorities in terms of power conferred under Section 11 of Railway Act, 1989.

The redevelopment cost of the station (mandatory cost) including the cost of financing and contingency etc is Rs 1,642 crore. The investment opportunity for redevelopment is on DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis.

The infrastructure at the redeveloped station is envisaged in such a manner that it promotes seamless integration from one mode to another mode. Upon redevelopment, it will provide multiple access points to passengers for easy commute and also a direct linkage between suburban railway, harbour line, long distance trains, Metro rail and commercial development. This will help in reducing the congestion while enjoying the enhanced heritage structure. Efforts would also be made to integrate the last mile connectivity so that passengers can be provided end-to-end solutions.

“The pre-bid meeting conducted on September 25, 2020 was chaired by CEO, Niti Aayog & Chairman & CEO, Railway Board. The Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) Railway Station was opened today in the office of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC), New Delhi,” the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.