10 senior Supreme Court advocates to teach at Jindal law school

Sonipat, July 30 : Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University here said on Thursday that it has appointed 10 distinguished senior advocates of the Supreme Court of India as honorary Adjunct Professors of Law and Distinguished Professors of Legal Practice.

The Supreme Court advocates are part of the LEAD programme — Lawyering Excellence for Advocacy Development – a new initiative launched by JGLS.

The objective of the LEAD programme is to inspire outstanding law students through teaching and learning experiences led by distinguished legal practitioners that will help them consider joining the legal profession with a special focus on litigation with a view to joining the bar and the bench.

The senior advocates who are part of the LEAD Programme are Gourab Banerji, Sidharth Luthra, Gaurav Pachnanda, Mohan Parasaran, Sajan Poovayya, Ritin Rai, Surat Singh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Parag Tripathi and R. Venkataramani

The vision of the LEAD Programme was to “identify some of the most outstanding members of the legal profession to teach a course to the senior students of law, with a view to educating and inspiring them,” C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Dean, Jindal Global Law School, said in a statement.

“The larger purpose of this effort is to instil in the minds of budding lawyers an imagination to become part of the legal profession with a stronger focus on legal practice and litigation,” he said.

Each Honorary Adjunct Professor will teach a 1-credit course on an advanced area of law and legal practice. The courses will span over a period of eight weeks starting from September 5.

“The courses taught by the Honorary Adjunct Professors will become the mainstay of JGLS’ LEAD Programme which is going to be launched from Fall 2020,” said Sreejith S.G., Professor of Law and Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School.

“The LEAD Programme aims to further the School’s commitment to provide its students the legal imagination which has highest constitutive and professional potential.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.