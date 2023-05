Hyderabad: In order to allocate the summer rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 10 summer special trains between Hyderabad and Cuttack.

Accordingly, the Hyderabad – Cuttack (07165) train will run on May 30, June 6, 13, 20 and 27. The Cuttack – Hyderabad (07166) train will run on May 31, June 7, 14, 21 and 28.

SCR said these special trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches.