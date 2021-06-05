10 trending photos from Yami Gautam’s intimate wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam surprised everyone on Friday with her wedding news. The Kaabil actress tied knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of family only.

Both Yami and Aditya both shared the same picture on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami shared a statement that reads, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.” Take a look:

On Saturday, Yami Gautam shared some beautiful clicks from her mehendi ceremony. In the photos, the actor is beaming with happiness as Aditya sits beside her. She opted for an orange suit for the ceremony and also flaunted her henna adorned hands. Along with the photos, Yami wrote, “‘O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you.’- Lalleshwari”.

Eversince the couple announced their wedding, they been trending on top, courtesy stunning pictures from their wedding. While the actress and Aditya posted their favourite moment from their wedding, fan clubs dedicated to Yami have been sharing some unseen pictures from the couple’s intimate ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Yami Gautam next has Bhoot Police in her kitty. She is best known for her movies including Vicky Donor, Kaabil and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. On the other hand, Aditya Dhar is best known as the director of 2019 movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, which cast Yami Gautam as an undercover RAW agent. He is currently directing The Immortal Ashwatthama , starring Vicky Kaushal.