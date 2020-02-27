10 wounded in motorbike blast in Kabul

A+ A-

Kabul: At least 10 people were injured when an explosive-fitted motorbike exploded on Wednesday afternoon in Police District 6 in the Afghan capital, police said.

The source at the site, on the condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that “I saw 10 wounded persons” rolling in bloods on the street after the motorbike blast at 3.30 pm (local time).

Ranking security officials have yet to make any comment on the report.

The blast took place on the fifth day of the “seven-day reduction in violence” or a partial ceasefire observed by the Taliban outfit since early Saturday, which would be followed by a US-Taliban peace agreement on February 29 to pave the way for the withdrawal of US forces from the country.