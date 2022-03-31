10-year cultural visas granted to 5,000 creatives in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed on Wednesday said that Dubai has issued 10-year cultural visas to 5,000 creatives, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, told on the second day of the World Government Summit at the Expo 2020 site.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in 2019 approved the world’s first long-term cultural visa for local and international talent.

“I’m happy to say today that 5,000 creatives in Dubai hold that visa now,” Sheikha Latifa said.

I had the honor of participating with a talk this year titled “Building the cities of the future: Dubai’s ambition for a global creative metropolis” where I shared our journey towards cementing Dubai as a global cultural centre. — Latifa MR Al Maktoum (@LatifaMRM) March 31, 2022

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed hopes Dubai will become a global centre of culture and creativity.

“Turning Dubai into the next global creative metropolis is not just a dream,” said Sheikha Latifa.

“Dubai has already cemented itself as a leader in the region.”

Sheikha Latifa further said that one of the first and most important steps in creating a cultural and creative spirit was to facilitate the work of people involved in this sector in Dubai.

“Creators can now go online and obtain a creative licence in seven minutes,” she added.

World Government Summit 2022 (WGS2022)

The World Government Summit 2022 (WGS2022), held at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 29 and 30, hosted over 4,000 delegates from 190 countries. With 110 sessions and workshops, the Summit brings together over 500 speakers and encompasses over 15 global forums.

ومع خواتيم إكسبو .. نطلق غداً أيضا القمة العالمية للحكومات .. والتي تستقبل ٤٠٠٠ مشارك من ١٩٠ دولة .. بإلإضافة ل٣٠ منظمة دولية مشاركة … قمة عالمية نودع بها أهم حدث عالمي .. pic.twitter.com/jAcz5jOink — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 28, 2022

World Government Summit (WGS2023) will be held from February 13 to 15, 2023, following the resounding success of WGS2022.