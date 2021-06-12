10-year-old Indian boy dies in UAE 15 days after road accident

Abu Dhabi: In a tragic accident, a ten-year-old Indian student died on Wednesday after being injured in a road accident 15 days ago in Sharjah.

The victim, Abdullah Zamir Kazi, was a grade five student of India International School (IIS) in Sharjah.

India International School shared the news on its Facebook page and said, “With deep sorrow and grief, we inform you the sad untimely demise of our dear and beloved Abdullah Zamir Kazi (Grade 5 student, who met with a motor accident) on 09/06/2021.We express our deepest condolences to the family.”

In a statement to Gulf News, the school said, Abdullah who hails from Mumbai in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, met with the accident on May 24 while on his way to a stationery store near his apartment in Sharjah. He was undergoing treatment at the University of Sharjah Hospital.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family of our deceased student. We share their pain and pray the Almighty to give them strength and patience, ”said PA Ibrahim Haji, president of the PACE Education group which runs the school.

Abdullah’s younger brother (in Grade 1) and elder brother (in Grade 9) study at the same school.

Authorities have now urged parents to monitor their children outdoors.

As per media reports, Abu Dhabi police urged motorists to abide by the speed limits and allocate more time to complete the journey to avoid congestion and traffic accidents.