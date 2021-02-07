100-150 casualties feared in flash flood in Chamoli: U’khand Chief Secretary

Chamoli: As many as 150 people feared to be dead in the flash flood in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area, officials said.

“100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told ANI.

Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area. People living on the bank of the Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest, said Chamoli Police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that he has spoken to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work, and relief operations.

“Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work, and relief operations,” PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been briefed on the flood situation and the Centre is coordinating relief and rescue with Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Union Home Secretary and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

“Two teams of ITBP reached the spot, three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun and four additional teams will reach there with help of the IAF chopper till evening. SDRF and local administration already at the spot,” MoS Rai told ANI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said it is a matter of relief that the flow of the Alaknanda River beyond Nandprayag has become normal. The water level of the river is now one meter above normal but the flow is decreasing.

“The state chief secretary, disaster secretary, police officer, and other teams are constantly monitoring the situation in the disaster control room,” he added.

Meanwhile, CM Rawat said, “If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486.”

“People are being evacuated from the areas near Alaknanda. As a precautionary measure, the flow of the Bhagirathi River has been stopped. To prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda, Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have been emptied. SDRF is on alert. I am leaving for the spot,” Uttarakhand CM stated.

Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have left for the spot.

Pls be safe everyone living on the banks of river Dhauli Ganga. Prayers for everyone’s safety. Share the alert max for information and timely action. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/4ZJHyp7JBj — Vaibhav Walia (@vbwalia) February 7, 2021

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Source: ANI