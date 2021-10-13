100 crore per film: Meet the highest paid Khan of Bollywood

Mumbai: The three Khans of Bollywood — Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have been ruling the industry and everyone’s hearts for nearly three decades now and there’s no stopping for them. All of them enjoy a massive and loyal fan base not just in India but also overseas. They have never failed to entertain the audience with their amazing onscreen persona in every new film.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the nation badly, the three Khans of Bollywood haven’t stopped working on new films. And while, fans await their interesting upcoming projects, let take a look at how much they are getting paid per film. According to various reports, SRK is the current highest paid Khan of B-town after he hiked his fee for Pathan.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

In recent years, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charged Rs 50 crore and 45% of the profits made by the film. However, in March this year, it was reported that SRK has hiked his remuneration for Pathan. Badshah of Bollywood is charging a whopping Rs 100 crore for the film that also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Apart from Pathan, he has an untitled- A movie with Rajkumar Hirani, Sanki, Operation Khukri, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and an untitled- A movie with Atlee.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Bollywood’s very own Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan is renowned for his dedication towards his profession. Considering this, Aamir reportedly demands Rs 75-80 crore per project. His upcoming movies are — Laal Singh Chaddha and Mogul.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan (Instagram)

As per various reports, Bhaijaan, as he’s affectionately known by his fans and admirers, charges somewhere between Rs 70-75 crore plus a cut of the films’ revenues. Interesting projects lined up in his kitty are — Antim: The Final Truth, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2 and Tiger 3.