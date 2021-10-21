100 hours of access: Disney+ Nov 12 bonanza for non-subscribers

Mumbai: Be it the spy thriller ‘Special Ops 1.5’, or ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’, non-subscribers will gain access to preview 100 hours of content across genres on November 12, when the Walt Disney Company will host ‘Disney+ Day’ on the second anniversary of the OTT platform, In India, Disney+ is better known as Disney+ Hotstar.

Non-subscribers will also get to see releases such as ‘Special Ops 1.5’ — the highly anticipated addition to the ‘Special Ops’ universe helmed by Neeraj Pandey, starring Kay Kay Menon as the mastermind RAW agent Himmat Singh.

Additionally, they will gain access to the digital premiere of Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ and get to view ‘Jungle Cruise’ and ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’, along with all-new content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and the Star networks.

Along with that, the audience can also watch the first five episodes from Season 2 of ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ from National Geographic, Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, ‘Get A Horse!’ and more. All the content can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses,” he added.

Additionally, the service will continue to engage new audiences around the world, as Disney+ expands into new Asia-Pacific markets on November 12.