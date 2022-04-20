100-member suicide squad formed, says TDP leader

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Buddha Venkanna on Wednesday announced that a 100-member “suicide squad” has been formed to tackle those making objectionable remarks against party President N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He said members of the suicide squad were ready to kill or get killed to protect the former Chief Minister and his family.

The TDP leader made controversial remarks while talking to reporters in Vijayawada after participating in birthday celebrations of Chandrababu Naidu.

He said they would not keep quiet if detractors attack Naidu in the hope that this would help them reach higher positions.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh lashed out at Buddha Venkanna for making the remarks. The minister wondered how anyone can talk about forming suicide squads.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader said instead of cutting cake on Naidu’s birthday, Buddha Venkanna has said something mindless.

The minister also said just as Chandrababu Naidu “backstabbed” his father-in-law (N.T. Rama Rao) to usurp power, his own party leaders would backstab him.