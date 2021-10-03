100% Saudization of real estate, cinema professions began

Riyadh: The implementation of the decision to localize real estate activities and cinema professions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, came into effect this Friday.

The ministry of human resources and social development’s decision to localize real estate activities and professions will be localized by up to 70 per cent, in addition to 100 per cent localization in the targeted professions, which include real estate brokerage, real estate marketing, owners association, sustainable construction, and real estate arbitration.

According to the ministry, the decision aims to provide more than 11,000 jobs, in the jobs related to the cinema sector.

The first phase of the decision included limiting work to 100 per cent of Saudis in the cinema sector, and granting an exception to some specialities, provided that the number of excluded expatriate workers does not exceed 15 per cent of the total workers in the facility.

These decisions came to provide new stimulating and productive job opportunities for male and female citizens in various regions of the Kingdom and to raise the level of their participation in the labour market in accordance with the objectives of the “Kingdom’s Vision 2030”.