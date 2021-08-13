100 students sing national anthem in Himalayas in full-throated voice

Shimla: Nearly 100 school students on Friday sang the national anthem in the Himalayas of Himachal Pradesh in a full-throated voice to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The video of their chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in the newly developed open-air ice hockey rink in Kaza town amidst the stunning backdrop of the mighty mountains at an altitude of 3,720 metres in the picturesque but rugged Spiti Valley, was uploaded at the Union government website — rashtragaan.in

On July 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to sing the national anthem on August 15 and to create a ‘rashtra gaan’ record.

“We feel proud to be part of the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence by singing the national anthem with pride and loudly,” class X student Nikita Negi told IANS over the phone, adding “Such events instil a sense of national pride in us.”

She said they were proud to be part of creating a “rashtra gaan” record.

Her classmate Riya Dolma added: “PM Modi gave a call to make this August 15 a special occasion since the country is entering its 75th year of Independence. We are proud that we are associated with this historic day.”

Sub-divisional Magistrate Mohan Dutt Sharma told the media that nearly 100 students took part in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Even Buddhist lamas of nunneries and the staff took part in it.

The event was organised at the skating rink, the highest in the country as Kaza is located at an altitude higher than Leh, where temperatures plummet to below minus 20 degrees Celsius in winter.