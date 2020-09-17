100-year-old woman defeats coronavirus in Assam

By Sameer Published: 17th September 2020 7:47 am IST
coronavirus in Assam

Guwahati: A 100-year-old woman Mai Handique has defeated coronavirus in Guwahati.

Mothers Old Age Home

She lives in Mothers Old Age Home in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the “steely resolve” of the women and efforts of doctors who treated her at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in the city.

“Steely resolve of 100-year-old Mai Handique is monumental. With brilliant support of doctors at MMCH, she defeated coronavirus, giving us a lesson in having right will power. As she gets back to Mother’s Old Age Home, Hatigaon, Guwahati, I join my team in wishing her the best,” Sarma said in a tweet.

Coronavirus in Assam

According to state Health Department, there are 1,48,968 COVID-19 cases in Assam including 1,16,900 recovered cases and 511 deaths. The state has 31,555 active COVID-19 cases.

Source: ANI
