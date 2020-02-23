1000 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Coimbatore

A+ A-

Coimbatore: More than a thousand bulls from various states participated in Jallikattu event organised in Chettipalayam region of Coimbatore on Sunday.

Extensive security arrangements were made for this event.

The Jallikattu event was organised by Tamil Nadu State Government and Jallikattu Peravai.

The Supreme Court (SC) in 2014 had banned Jallikattu after a plea was filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) but the state government insisted that Jallikattu was a crucial part of its culture and identity.

The ban was later lifted in January 2017 with an amendment to the law after massive protests in Chennai.