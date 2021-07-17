1000 Cr rupees loss to Govt. in land auction: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy today alleged that the recent auction of government lands led to a big land scam in the State and added that Rs.1000 crore loss was caused to State exchequer in the land scam.

He also alleged that the state government had handed over the lands to the sons of industrialist Jupally Rameshwara Rao . He further alleged that CM KCR had helped the Rameswa Rao’s companies to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees.

Speaking to media persons, Reddy alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders and the family members bought the lands in the auction.

He said that huge amount of irregularities took place in the Kokapeta land auction. He also alleged that two companies belonging to Siddipet district collector Venkatarami Reddy also bought 9.5 acres of land. He said that a total of five successful bidders caused Rs.1000 crore loss to the state exchequer.

He alleged that these five bidders also prevented the top companies of the country from taking part in the tender process. He demanded the state government to cancel the land dealings which involved the sale of government lands for less than Rs. 60 crore per acre. He also said that the auction was held to increase the real estate sector boom in the area.

He said that there would not be any land for the establishment of grave yards if the government lands were sold by the rulers of the state.

Reddy reminded that State Ministers T. Harish Rao and KTR had opposed the auction of the government lands during congress party rule.

He said that while the companies owned by Industrialist Rameswara Rao bought 18 acres land , the companies associated with Siddipet district collector Venkatarami Reddy bought 9 acres of land. He alleged that prestige company and state minister KTR had close links. Reddy said that he has complete evidence to support his allegations and added that he would submit them to union minister Kishan Reddy to launch an inquiry.

He also said that he would lodge a complaint with prime minister of the country Narendra Modi and union home minister on the issue of the state government did respond to his allegations. Commenting on the upcoming parliament session, He said that the party would fight on share of Telangana in Krishna river and AP Reorganisation Act.