1,000 Indian towns, cities join the digitization drive among teachers: Teachmint

Bengaluru/New Delhi, Dec 10 : Buoyed by the multiple benefits of teaching online, the vast informal Indian teaching and tutoring community is rapidly moving beyond vanilla video solutions to adopt full-service digital teaching solutions, to enhance their teaching experience and manage their teaching business more efficiently and effectively.

According to data collated by Teachmint, a Bengaluru based EdTech start-up providing digital tutoring solution, the shift today is being led by 1000 Indian towns ranging from Srinagar to Port Blair and Jaisalmer to Dibrugarh with 75% of all enrolments emanating from Tier 2 and below towns and villages.

Early trends today indicate that digital transformation of the informal tutoring sector, whose stickiness is based on a highly personalized teaching experience, is a far bigger opportunity in India as compared to the content centric impersonal EdTech models, or even the organized sector competitive exam preparation models. Since its launch in May 2020, Teachmint has enrolled 2.4 lakh teachers on its platform and is witnessing an inflow of 50,000 teacher enrollments every month.

Explaining the phenomenon, Mihir Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Teachmint said, “At Teachmint, we are on a mission to democratize distribution and access to online education. We are working tirelessly to deliver two-way video communication and operating a full suite of teacher-student learning workflow including value added services like managing assessments, notes sharing, tuition fee management and many other features which are unique to the Indian environment.

“These exciting new features will remain relevant even when face to face teaching is fully restored fully, providing teachers with an option to operate a hybrid practice offering all the value-added features to offer a superior learning experience for their students more efficiently. With a focus on ‘Build for India’, Teachmint is available in 11 languages pan-India and supports low bandwidth connections through our custom video technology. Teachmint through its offering is becoming the technology and infrastructure backbone for teachers across the country from Srinagar to Port Blair.”

Exemplifying the benefit of scale that can be achieved through digital teaching is Vivek Singh, a tutor of Political Science and Assistant Professor at the University of Allahabad, who after signing up on Teachmint has been able to expand his student base and is today serving 1,000 students across UP, Rajasthan, Haryana, MP, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.

