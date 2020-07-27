101 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra Police Force

Mumbai: As many as 101 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Maharashtra Police Force, informed the police on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the force rose to 8,584 including 6,538 who have recovered and 94 deaths.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,75,799 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra including 1,48,905 active cases, 2,13,238 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,656 deaths.

India’s COVID tally on Monday crossed the 14-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added.

Source: ANI