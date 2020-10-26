101 Students from Jamia Millia’s RCA clear UPSC CSE Prelims

New Delhi: At least 101 students from Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy have cleared the UPSC’s Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020. Among the successful candidates, 85 are boys and 16 girls. As many as 283 candidates from Jamia’s coaching academy had appeared in the preliminary exam.

UPSC results

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC announced the results of prelims exam 2020 on Friday. The exam was held on October 4. The successful candidates will be eligible to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination to be held from January 8, 2021.

“101 students from Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CCCP), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) cleared UPSC’s Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020. 16 girls and 85 boys from various states of the country qualified the first stage in the total number of 283 candidates who received coaching and training at the RCA,” said Jamia’s PRO-Media Coordinator Ahmad Azeem.

UPSC mains

He further said: “The qualified candidates will be appearing in Mains Examination beginning 8 January 2021. This is the highest number of qualified candidates from any public coaching centre.”

Talking to Inclusive India over phone, Azeem said the number of successful candidates could go up as contact numbers of many students are not reachable.

“The number may increase also because we couldn’t establish contacts with 29 students as many students had gone home after the exam. The number may go up from 101,” said Jamia PRO.

UPSC CSE 2019

Last year, 102 students from Jamia’s coaching academy had cleared the prelims of civil services exam. After clearing the mains and interview held by UPSC, 30 students were declared successful whose results were announced in August this year.