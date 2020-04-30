101 US nationals airlifted by Air India from Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: GMR led Hyderabad International Airport is operationally braving the Covid-19 lockdown, in service of the nation, and on humanitarian grounds to help stranded foreigners in Telangana State reach their homes through seamless handling of relief and evacuation flights.

Today, the Hyderabad International Airport handled one (01) Special Passenger Relief flight, which operated to repatriate the citizens of the United States of America (USA) from Hyderabad city.

Air India Special Passenger Relief Flight for US Citizens:

The special passenger relief flight of the national carrier – Air India operated today to repatriate a few US citizens from Hyderabad City. A purely domestic flight of Air India – AI 1615 (Arrivals)/AI 1616(Departures) – arrived from Mumbai landing at Hyderabad International Airport today at 02.46 PM. This aircraft departed with 101 US nationals to Mumbai at 3.52 PM. As per the flight itinerary, the passengers of this flight were to be further airlifted by the Delta Airlines from Mumbai to the US.

Air India Special Passenger Relief Flight at Hyderabad Airport runway.

US Nationals evacuating from Hyderabad Airport on Thursday while following social distancing norms.

All these passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitized main terminal building of the Domestic Departures of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, which was kept ready for evacuation operations. With the support and collaboration of the US consulate, Hyderabad, and the Telangana State government, the US citizens started arriving at the airport from 12 PM to 2 PM in buses from various parts of the Hyderabad City.

Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling as part of Covid 19 precautionary steps that included thermal screening, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

To meet this emergency requirement, a select group of personnel from GHIAL Terminal Operations, Airside Operations, AOCC (Airport Operations & Control Center), ATC (Air Traffic Control), IT Team, CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), Landside Security, Airline Ground Handlers, ARFF (Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting) services, RAXA security, Trolley Operators, Housekeeping Staff, among others were available to ensure the safe and seamless departure of the passengers.

Till 30th April 2020, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has handled 11 evacuation flights serving over 850 foreign nationals who were repatriated by various special relief flights from Hyderabad city to the countries viz. the UK, the UAE, the US and Germany.

While RGIA is handling the evacuation flights as and when a request comes their way, its cargo terminal is also fully operational to keep the vital link of essential supplies completely alive.

The cargo terminal is working round the clock in close coordination with the Customs, Ground Handlers, Forwarders, CHAs (Customs House Agents), Regulators, State Police, Cargo Trade associations, to keep the critical chain of essential supplies viz. Medicines, Vaccines, Medical equipment, Pharma raw material, Defense Goods, Bank related goods etc. moving seamlessly.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.