101-yr-old woman recovers from COVID-19

Posted By Sameer Published: 26th July 2020 9:25 am IST
COVID-19
ANI

Tirupati: A 101-year-old woman resident of Tirupati has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from State COVID-19 hospital Sri Padmavati women’s hospital, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati.

Cured

Dr Ram, medical superintendent at the hospital, said that Mangamma was discharged from the hospital on July 25 after being cured. “Mangamma, who is 101 years old, had tested positive for coronavirus a few days back. She was admitted to SVIMS Sri Padmavati State COVID hospital isolation ward. The doctors, nurses, paramedical and sanitation staff at the hospital gave her the best medicare and she was cured,” he said.

Brave, confident

“Mangamma stands as an example for those who fear for life due to corona. At the age of 101 years, Mangamma stood brave and confident, and cooperated for the treatment and has now been discharged in a healthy state,” he said.

Mangamma’s family members have expressed gratitude towards SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma and the medical and other staff at the hospital.

Source: ANI
Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close