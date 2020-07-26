101-yr-old woman recovers from COVID-19

Tirupati: A 101-year-old woman resident of Tirupati has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from State COVID-19 hospital Sri Padmavati women’s hospital, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati.

Cured

Dr Ram, medical superintendent at the hospital, said that Mangamma was discharged from the hospital on July 25 after being cured. “Mangamma, who is 101 years old, had tested positive for coronavirus a few days back. She was admitted to SVIMS Sri Padmavati State COVID hospital isolation ward. The doctors, nurses, paramedical and sanitation staff at the hospital gave her the best medicare and she was cured,” he said.

Brave, confident

“Mangamma stands as an example for those who fear for life due to corona. At the age of 101 years, Mangamma stood brave and confident, and cooperated for the treatment and has now been discharged in a healthy state,” he said.

Mangamma’s family members have expressed gratitude towards SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma and the medical and other staff at the hospital.

Source: ANI