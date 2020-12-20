1,010 more corona cases take Gujarat tally over 2.35L

Gandhinagar, Dec 20 : Gujarat on Sunday recorded 1,010 more coronavirus cases, taking the state’s total tally to 2,35,299 even as 7 more fatalities took its death toll to 4,234.

Active cases in Gujarat now total 11,940, of which 11,879 are stable whereas 61 critical patients are still on ventilators.

The spike on Sunday was recorded after 54,694 samples were tested during the past 24 hours.

Ahmedabad recorded 215 new cases, Surat 166, Vadodara 144, Rajkot 113, Gandhinagar 42, Mahesa, Jamnagar and Panchmahals (28 each), Kheda 26, Bharuch 25, Bhavnagar 22, Junagadh and Kutch (17 each), Banaskantha and Dahod (16 each), Anand 14, Patan 12, Sabarkantha and Surendranagar (11 each), Amreli 9, Morbi 8, Narmada 7, Gir-Somnath 6, Mahisagar 5, Botad and Valsad (4 each), Tapi, Chotta Udepur, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Navsari (3 each), and Aravalli and Porbandar (one case each).

In December so far, Gujarat has recorded 25,519 corona cases at an average of 1,276 cases daily.

Of the seven latest deaths, five were reported in Ahmedabad, and one each in Surat and Vadodara. Gujarat’s mortality rate is however gradually coming down. It is presently at 1.80 per cent.

The corona deaths totalled 2,210 in Ahmedabad, 948 in Surat, 232 in Vadodara, 188 in Rajkot, 103 in Gandhinagar, 68 in Bhavnagar, 52 in Patan, 36 each in Banaskantha and Mahesana, 34 in Jamnagar, 33 each in Kutch and Junagadh, 30 in Amreli, and 25 in Gir-Somnath.

Health authorities have conducted 90,53,781 tests in Gujarat so far, including 88,18,482 that turned negative results.

With the discharge of 1,190 more patients on Sunday, the total cases in this category rose to 2,19,125.

As many as 5,11,133 persons are quarantined, including 5,11,276 in home quarantine and 143 in government facilities.

