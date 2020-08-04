1,020 fresh cases push Gujarat’s Covid tally to 65,704

Gandhinagar, Aug 5 : As many as 1,020 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, taking the state’s tally to 65,704 on Tuesday, a health officia said.

At least 898 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 48,359.

During the four days of August, 4,266 positive cases have been registered in Gujarat.

Surat, the new Covid hotspot in the state is also witnessing each day with a higher count than the previous day. Registering 24 per cent of Tuesday’s positive cases, Surat registered245 cases, while Ahmedabad saw 153 cases coming up.

Vadodara, on the other hand saw its daily spike climbing over the hundred with 105, the highest recorded so far.

Vadodara was followed by Rajkot 88, Bhavnagar 55, Junagadh 37, Gandhinagar 28, Dahod and Kutch with 23 each, Jamnagar and Panchmahals with 22 each, Narmada 20, Amreli 18, Bharuch, Botad and Gir-Somnath with 16 each, Mahesana 15, Navsari and Sabarkantha with 13 each, Mahisagar 12, Patan, Surendranagar and Valsad with 10 each, Anand 9, Morbi 7, Banaskantha 6, Aravalli 5, Tapi 4, Porbandar 3, Chhota Udepur and Devbhumi Dwarka with 2 each and Dang with one positive case.

The death toll of the state has climbed to 2,534.

The total number of Corona deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,617. 461 have died in Surat, 90 in Vadodara, 44 in Gandhinagar, 29 deaths each in Patan and Rajkot, 26 deaths in Bhavnagar, 24 in Aravalli, 21 in Mahesana, 17 deaths in Panchmahals, 16 deaths in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 13 deaths in Anand and 11 have died in Bharuch.

The death toll rate of Ahmedabad which used to be around 81% of the total toll during the peak in June gradually got lower. On Tuesday, it came down to 63.81%. Gujarat’s mortality rate has come down under 4 to 3.85%, but is still one of the highest in the country.

Till now the health authorities have conducted over 8.5 lakh tests, 8,54,839 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat. A total of 898 patients were discharged on Tuesday. Till now, over forty-eight thousand patients, 48,359 have been discharged in the state.

Out of a total RT-PCR tests carried out in the 7,89,135, have been found negative.

There are 14,811 active cases, out of which the condition of 14,724 is stable, whereas 87 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Currently, there are nearly 4.9 lakh people quarantined in the state at 4,89,135, where 4,87,865 are home quarantined and 1,473 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.