103 new nagar panchayats approved in Bihar

By IANS|   Published: 26th December 2020 5:41 pm IST
103 new nagar panchayats approved in Bihar

Patna, Dec 26 : As many as 103 new nagar panchayats and eight new municipal councils got the green light in Bihar on Saturday. The state cabinet during a meeting approved the formation of the new local bodies. Apart from this, five municipal councils were changed into corporations.

In the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the proposal to upgrade 32 nagar panchayats to municipal councils was also approved.

The meeting approved the proposal to convert Sasaram Municipal Council, and the Motihari, Bettiah, Samastipur and Madhubani councils into corporations.

The 103 city panchayats approved in the meeting include Punpan and Paliganj in Patna district and Harnaut, Sarmera, Rahui, Parwalpur, Giriyak, Asthawan, Ekangrasarai and Chandi in Nalanda district.

READ:  PCB appoints Mohammad Wasim as chief selector till 2023 WC

Of the 32 nagar panchayats to be converted to city councils, Rajgir Nagar Panchayat of Nalanda will now be converted into a city council, which will be converted into a Municipal Council, while Piro nagar panchayat in Bhojpur, Nokha nagar panchayat in Rohtas, Chakia nagar panchayat in east Champaran and Ramnagar nagar panchayat will now be changed to Municipal Councils.

Panchayat elections are proposed in the state next year for which the work on preparing a voters list is going on.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 26th December 2020 5:41 pm IST
Back to top button